Business News/ News / India/  Bihar college hostel uses Ram Vilas Paswan’s plaque as a drain cover, sparks outrage

A Bihar college hostel faces criticism for using a plaque honoring Ram Vilas Paswan as a drain cover. His son and Union Minister, Chirag Paswan, has demanded immediate action and proper installation of the nameplate to prevent further disrespect.

A college hostel in Bihar has come under scrutiny after it was found using a CIPET inaugural plaque as a drain cover. The stone slab in question pa homage to former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan who had inaugurated the residence in 2007.

“I spoke to the local district administration and the officials of CIPET institute for immediate action after coming to know about this matter. I instructed that the nameplate be re-installed at a respectable place and such an incident should not be repeated. I cannot tolerate the insult of my leader under any circumstances, and whoever is found guilty in this incident, action will be taken against him at all costs," wrote his son Chirag Paswan — currently a member of the Narendra Modi-led Cabinet.

(With inputs from agencies)

