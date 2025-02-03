In a tragic incident, senior Congress leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan’s son was found dead at his official residence in Patna on Monday.

According to police, the body of Ayaan Ahmad Khan was found hanging from a ceiling fan at the official residence of the Bihar Congress Legislature Party leader in Sachiwalaya area of Patna.

"Senior officials along with forensic experts have reached the spot and are collecting scientific evidence. The matter is being investigated from all angles," Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Awkash Kumar told PTI.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he said, adding that the exact cause of death was yet to be ascertained.

Shakeel Ahmed Khan is the MLA from Kadwa Assembly seat in Katihar district.

In a post on social media platform X, Bihar Congress chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh said: "I am shocked by the news of the sudden death of Ayaan Ahmad Khan, son of Shakeel Ahmed Khan. My condolences are with his family. May God give strength to his family in this hour of grief and grant peace to the departed soul. Om Shanti."

BJP MLA's brother shoots son dead in Ujjain In a separate incident, a BJP MLA's brother shot his 30-year-old son dead with a licensed gun following a dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Monday morning.

The shocking incident occurred in Makdon tehsil around 9.15 am.

BJP MLA Satish Malviya's elder brother, Mangal Malviya, shot his son with a 12-bore licensed gun, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rural, Nitesh Bhargava said.

He said Mangal Malviya had a dispute with his son Arvind about taking money from the family's grocery store. Following a heated argument, he opened fire.