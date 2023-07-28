Bihar cop says Katihar deaths ‘planned conspiracy’, 'unidentified person opened fire' | WATCH2 min read 28 Jul 2023, 07:33 PM IST
Two persons were killed and several others injured as police opened fire on Friday in Bihar's Katihar district following stone-pelting by protesters who were demanding better power supply on 26 July, Wednesday.
Bihar Katihar Superintendent of Police, Jitendra Kumar, on Friday informed that the two deaths during a protest were not caused by police firing. Officials claimed that bullets shot by an "unidentified" person killed two people during the protests.
Two persons had died while several others, including many police personnel and power department officials, were injured in the district's Barsoi area where a demonstration demanding better electricity supply turned violent.
The officials claimed that the CCTV footage showed a gun-toting man "coming from the direction where the first death took place. He can be then seen shooting at and injuring two other bystanders, one of whom died later".
Notably, while Khurshid Alam had died on the spot, Sonu Kumar Sahu succumbed to injuries at a hospital a few hours later. Another person, Neyaz Alam, is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Siliguri in West Bengal for his bullet injury.
The officials said an FIR has been lodged, both against named and unidentified persons, though they did not disclose the identities of the accused.
They, however, asserted that all the accused will be brought to book soon.
(With agency inputs)