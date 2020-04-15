A file photo of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (ANI)
A file photo of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (ANI)

Bihar coronavirus cases surge to 70; CM Nitish Kumar orders door-to-door screening in hotspot districts

1 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2020, 02:35 PM IST Agencies

  • Bihar coronavirus update: The total number of people infected with Covid-19 has reached 70
  • Door to door screening for detection of persons with symptoms of Covid-19 will begin in the four affected districts in Bihar from tomorrow

Four persons tested positive for novel coronavirus in Bihar today, taking the total number of people infected with Covid-19 to 70, an official said.

Principal Secretary, Health, Sanjay Kumar said three persons from Nalanda district a 60-year-old man and two women aged 25 and 35 years all of whom came in contact with a coronavirus-infected patient with travel history to Dubai, have tested positive.

In addition, a 60-year-old man from Munger has also tested positive, Kumar said.

The maximum number of virus cases have been reported from Siwan, where 29 people have tested positive, then comes Munger which shares the second spot with Begusarai with eight cases each. Nalanda, the home district of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, now has four active cases while two patients from the district have recovered.

A total of 29 patients across the state have so far recovered from the disease.

Meanwhile, from tomorrow ( 16 April), door to door screening for detection of persons with symptoms of Covid-19 will begin in the four affected districts in Bihar, according to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. According to a press release by the CMO on Tuesday, the campaign will begin from April 16, covering Siwan, Begusarai, Nalanda and Nawada districts, and with this Bihar will become the first state in the country to adopt such measures.

Door to door screenings will be conducted in a three-kilometre radius with a special focus on senior citizens. The CM also said that screening of all people who had entered the state between March 1 and 23 should also be conducted through the door-to-door method.




RELATED STORIES
As many as 11,439 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus since the outbreak

Coronavirus Updates: Maharashtra's COVID-19 count nears 3,000

5 min read . 04:40 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout