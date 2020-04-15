Four persons tested positive for novel coronavirus in Bihar today, taking the total number of people infected with Covid-19 to 70, an official said.

Principal Secretary, Health, Sanjay Kumar said three persons from Nalanda district a 60-year-old man and two women aged 25 and 35 years all of whom came in contact with a coronavirus-infected patient with travel history to Dubai, have tested positive.

In addition, a 60-year-old man from Munger has also tested positive, Kumar said.

The maximum number of virus cases have been reported from Siwan, where 29 people have tested positive, then comes Munger which shares the second spot with Begusarai with eight cases each. Nalanda, the home district of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, now has four active cases while two patients from the district have recovered.

A total of 29 patients across the state have so far recovered from the disease.

Meanwhile, from tomorrow ( 16 April), door to door screening for detection of persons with symptoms of Covid-19 will begin in the four affected districts in Bihar, according to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. According to a press release by the CMO on Tuesday, the campaign will begin from April 16, covering Siwan, Begusarai, Nalanda and Nawada districts, and with this Bihar will become the first state in the country to adopt such measures.

Door to door screenings will be conducted in a three-kilometre radius with a special focus on senior citizens. The CM also said that screening of all people who had entered the state between March 1 and 23 should also be conducted through the door-to-door method.













