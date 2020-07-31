Home >News >India >Bihar Covid-19 tally breaches 50,000-mark with highest single-day spike
Health worker wearing PPE kit collects a sample in Patna (ANI)
Health worker wearing PPE kit collects a sample in Patna (ANI)

Bihar Covid-19 tally breaches 50,000-mark with highest single-day spike

1 min read . Updated: 31 Jul 2020, 06:46 PM IST PTI

  • 13 more fatalities in the state in the last 24 hours raised the coronavirus death toll to 298
  • Patna reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 535, raising the total count in the district to 8,764

Patna: Bihar recorded its biggest single-day spike of 2,986 COVID-19 cases on Friday, which pushed the state's tally to 50,987, the health department said.

Thirteen more fatalities in the state in the last 24 hours raised the coronavirus death toll to 298, the department said in its bulletin.

The COVID-19 tally in Bihar has witnessed more than five-fold increase since the beginning of the month, while the death toll nearly quadrupled during the period.

Patna reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 535, raising the total count in the district to 8,764.

Other districts reporting a sizeable number of fresh cases include Gaya at 126, Madhubani at 122, Muzaffarpur at 125, Nalanda at 146, Rohtas at 156 and Vaishali at 123.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

