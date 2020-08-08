Bihar COVID-19 tally crosses 75k, death toll reaches 419

PATNA : Bihar was jolted by close to 4,000 fresh Covid cases on Saturday which caused its tally to shoot past 75,000 on a day when the state also conducted a record number of tests and reported 19 casualties. According to the state health departments bulletin, the number of fresh cases was 3996 which left the tally climbing to 75,786 while the death toll stood at 419. Besides, 75,426 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Of the new casualties, Patna accounted for six followed by two each in Gaya and Vaishali and one each in Araria, Aurangabad, Bhojpur, Kaimur, Katihar, Supaul, Muzaffarpur, Nalanda and East Champaran. Patna also accounts for the maximum number of 77 COVID 19 deaths so far in the state, followed by Bhagalpur (34), Gaya (28), Rohtas (23), Nalanda (21), Munger (19), Muzaffarpur and Bhojpur (16 each) and East Champaran (15). The spike witnessed on the day, the biggest for a single day so far, was due to cases reported across all 38 districts though significant numbers were reported from Patna (534), Begusarai (210), Katihar (193), Vaishali (160), Samastipur (147), Buxar (131) and Nalanda (120). Altogether seventeen districts reported cases in excess of 100. In terms of the total number of confirmed cases so far, Patna remains at the top with a tally of 12,702 followed by Bhagalpur (3353), Muzaffarpur (3234), Nalanda (2999), Rohtas (2855), Gaya (2790) and Begusarai (2579). The entire state is in throes of the pandemic which has grown at an explosive rate in the past one month. Only six districts are now left with a tally of under 1,000. The least affected district Sheohar has reported 404 cases and one death. On the flip side, 48,673 people have recovered after testing positive for the dreaded coronavirus. The state has a recovery rate of 64.72 per cent, more than 10 per cent drop since a month ago on account of more fresh cases cropping up, on almost all days, than the number of people recovering during the period. The total number of tests conducted, since the state was first hit by the pandemic in March, is 9.46 lakh.