Home >News >India >Bihar COVID-19 tally crosses one lakh, death toll rises to 515
A patient lies on a hospital bed

Bihar COVID-19 tally crosses one lakh, death toll rises to 515

1 min read . 05:52 PM IST PTI

  • Bihar has now breached the grim mark of 1 lakh cases where death toll now stands at 515
  • With 3,536 fresh infections, the total caseload of Bihar has gone up to 1,01,906

PATNA : Bihar on Saturday became the eighth state in the country to have reported more than one lakh COVID-19 cases.

The state's COVID-19 death toll rose to 515 after 15 people succumbed to the disease, a bulletin issued by the department said.

With 3,536 fresh infections, the total caseload of Bihar has gone up to 1,01,906, it said.

The state also conducted record 1.61 lakh sample tests in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal are the other seven states that had reported more than one lakh coronavirus cases.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

