Bihar is the latest in the list of states that have imposed fresh restrictions this week in the wake of second Covid wave in the country. Owing to the sudden surge in cases and Covid-triggered lockdown in some states, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Friday that arrangements are being made for those who are returning from other states. But, further mentioned that people coming from Maharashtra will be tested for coronavirus.

The chief minister said, "For those from Bihar who are returning to the state due to the current COVID19 situation, arrangements are being made for them. Those coming by trains from Maharashtra will be tested for COVID19 at the railway stations."

He also announced that the order for closure of schools from April 5 to April 11, has been extended for one more week.

Meanwhile, announcing the Covid restrictions, Pratyaya Amrit, Principal Secretary, said that Cinema hall, public transportation can function on 50% occupancy. Restaurants, Dhabas and hotels are exempted and can function on 25% seating capacity. Essential services are exempted.

Last week, the state government came out with a number of restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19. Guidelines were issued by the state's home department after a high-level meeting, chaired by Kumar, reviewed the situation in Bihar.

Apart from deferring the dates for reopening of schools, deployment of additional police force at bus terminuses, railway stations, vegetable markets and eating joints to ensure social distancing and prevent overcrowding has also been ordered.

The last week's communication also stated that entry of stray visitors inside government offices shall remain restricted, while public transport vehicles will be allowed to ply, with the number of passengers not exceeding 50 per cent of total capacity, till April 15.

Holding of all functions, except marriages and funerals, at public places will be barred and the maximum number of people allowed at a wedding must not exceed 250. Not more than 50 persons will be allowed to attend a 'shraaddh', the release had said.

The chief minister is monitoring COVID situation on a daily basis and has appealed to citizens to adhere to protocol laid down for the deadly disease including wearing of face masks and observing social distancing, a PTI report said.

Meanwhile, arrangements have been fine-tuned in the AIIMS in view of the sudden spike in the coronavirus cases. Around 115 patients are undergoing treatment for the contagion in five COVID wards in the premier hospital here at present, AIIMS Medical Superintendent C M Singh told PTI

(With inputs from agencies)

