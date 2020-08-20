Bihar COVID death toll reaches 574, cases rise to 1.15 lakh

PATNA : The COVID-19 death toll in Bihar rose to 574 with six fatalities in the past 24 hours, while 2,451 fresh infections took the states coronavirus count to 1,15,209, a health department official said on Thursday.

Altogether 3,585 patients also recovered from the disease since Wednesday, Health department Secretary Lokesh Kumar Singh said.

He said that 88,163 people have been cured of COVID-19 till date and the states recovery rate now is 76.52 per cent which is better than the national average of 73 per cent.

The number of active cases in Bihar is 26,472.

The state has tested 1,07,945 samples in the past 24 hours, while 21.16 lakh tests have been conducted so far, Sigh said.

Of the 2,451 new cases, Patna accounted for the highest at 367 cases, followed by Muzaffarpur (174), Madhubani (141), Katihar (102), Saran (99) and East Champaran (90). The remaining 2,160 cases were registered in several other districts.

Patna reported two of the six fresh fatalities, while one death was recorded in Darbhanga, Katihar, Sitamarhi and Vaishali districts.

The state capital registered altogether 116 COVID deaths, while other districts which have reported over 20 casualties are Bhagalpur (41), Gaya (40), Rohtas and Munger (28 each), Nalanda (25), Muzaffarpur (22), East Champaran (23), Vaishali (22), and Bhojpur (21).

Patna also topped the list of total infections with 18,089 cases while Sheohar district is at the bottom of it with 605 cases.

Districts which have reported more than 4,000 cases include Muzaffarpur (4,870), Bhagalpur (4,561) and Begusarai (4,504), Nalanda (4,087) and East Champaran (4,099).

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

