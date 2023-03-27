Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and his wife Rajshree Yadav welcomed their first child on Monday morning. He made the announcement on Twitter along with a picture of his new-born daughter.

The younger son of former Bihar chief minister Lalu Yadav, wrote, “God has been pleased and sent a gift in the form of a daughter."

Rohini Acharya, Yadav's sister, also expressed her happiness, noting that a new guest in the form of a "little angel" has entered their home.

On December 9, 2021, Tejashwi Yadav wed his longtime friend Rajshri Yadav, formerly Rachel Godinho. Rajshree was born in Rewari, Haryana, but she has lived in Delhi her entire life. Tejashwi had once stated, in reference to his wife, "I told my father 'I'm dating this girl and would love to marry her.'" However, she is a Christian. My father said, "It's okay." "No problem," he responded.

Rajshri and Tejashwi Yadav have known each other since childhood as they both went to the same school- Delhi Public School, RK Puram in Delhi.

Investigation agencies had on Saturday questioned Yadav and his MP sister Misa Bharti in connection with the railways land-for-jobs case.

They claimed that while the ED questioned Bharti for more than six hours, the CBI questioned Yadav for more than eight hours. According to ANI, he had skipped three previous summons, one of which was because his pregnant wife was in the hospital.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal congratulated Yadav and tweeted, “Many many congratulations to you and your entire family, Tejashwi ji, for this blessing of Mata Rani on the holy days of Navratri. Lots of love and blessings to daughter Rani, God bless your family always."

While talking about opposition unity, Tejashwi Yadav stated that while the Congress is the largest opposition party, regional parties should be allowed to "driver's seat" in order to challenge the BJP in the 2024 general elections.

Yadav also stated that the current chief minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, and the former chief minister of Bihar, Lalu Prasad, were working together to bring regional parties and the Congress together.