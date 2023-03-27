Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav welcomes first child2 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 01:01 PM IST
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and his wife Rajshree Yadav welcomed their first child on Monday morning. He made the announcement on Twitter along with a picture of his new-born daughter.
