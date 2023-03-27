Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav welcomes first child

On December 9, 2021, Tejashwi Yadav wed his longtime friend Rajshri Yadav, formerly Rachel Godinho. Rajshree was born in Rewari, Haryana, but she has lived in Delhi her entire life. Tejashwi had once stated, in reference to his wife, "I told my father 'I'm dating this girl and would love to marry her.'" However, she is a Christian. My father said, "It's okay." "No problem," he responded.