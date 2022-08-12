Reacting to the state government's decision to provide 'Z-plus' security’ cover for Yadav, senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Sushil Modi tweeted, “I was never given a bulletproof car, not Z-plus security either. With minimum security, I served the public for a long time from the government residence at Polo Road." The BJP leader further added, "Why do they need so much security? People are now scared that they have come to power,".