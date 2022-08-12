Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav given ‘Z-plus’ security, bulletproof car. Read here2 min read . 04:36 PM IST
The decision to provide the newly sworn-in Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar with Z-plus security ‘was taken by the state security committee'
PATNA :The Bihar government on 11 August issued a circular stating that deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav would be provided with 'Z-plus' security and a bulletproof car. Governor Phagu Chauhan and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have also been provided with ‘Z-plus’ security.
The decision to provide the newly sworn-in Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar with Z-plus security ‘was taken by the state security committee’, said officials. According to the officials, commandos of the Bihar Special Armed Police (BSAP) would be involved in the security of the RJD leader.
The circular, which was sent to Bihar's Director General of Police (DGP), said, “Decision to provide Z- plus security cover for Tejashwi Yadav was taken by the state security committee".
“The 'Z-plus' security comprises a pilot, an escort, close protection team, house guard, spotters, search and frisking staff, among others in the form of several plain-clothes security personnel and BSAP armed commandos," a senior police official said.
Reacting to the state government's decision to provide 'Z-plus' security’ cover for Yadav, senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Sushil Modi tweeted, “I was never given a bulletproof car, not Z-plus security either. With minimum security, I served the public for a long time from the government residence at Polo Road." The BJP leader further added, "Why do they need so much security? People are now scared that they have come to power,".
Talking to reporters on Friday, the chief minister defended the 'Z -plus' security cover for Yadav and said, "Why should they object to it? He is the deputy CM. They speak nonsense."
Kumar further defended his deputy Tejashwi Yadav's ambitious claim of providing 10 lakh jobs. The Bihar Chief Minister said that the government will follow up on Yadav's electoral promise of job creation in the state.
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, as a chief ministerial candidate in 2020 Bihar assembly elections, had promised that he will provide 10 lakh jobs to the youth if his party forms the government.
