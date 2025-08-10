Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha faces EC notice for 'possessing' 2 EPIC cards

Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha, on Sunday, received a notice from the Election Commission for ‘possessing’ two EPIC cards. The poll body stated that his name was found in the electoral rolls of both Bankipur and Lakhisarai Assembly Constituency of the state.

The EC has further asked the Deputy CM to submit his response on this matter by August 14.

"It is informed that your name is recorded in the draft electoral roll published during the Special Intensive Revision, 2025, in Assembly Constituency No. 182 - Bankipur, Polling Station No. 405, Voter Serial No. 757, EPIC No. AFS 0853341, and additionally, your name is also recorded in Assembly Constituency No. 168 - Lakhisarai, Lakhisarai, EPIC No. IAF 3939337. 'Moreover, your name was found recorded at both places even prior to the Special Intensive Revision, reads the notice issued by the poll body.

Election Commission's notice to the Bihar Deputy CM comes after RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav alleged that Sinha had two different voter ID cards, amid the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in poll bound Bihar.

What Tejashwi Yadav claimed “Who should be held responsible, either Sinha himself or the Election Commission? What action is being taken against Sinha? When will he (Sinha) resign from the post after the revelations?” Tejashwi Yadah had questioned, after raising the allegations about the EPIC cards.

Not just Tejashwi Yadav, but his father and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav also made similar claims, taking to X to repost Tejashwi's post with documents showing Sinha's name mentioned in two Bihar constituencies.

How Bihar Deputy CM reacted? Earlier today, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha responded to Tejashwi Yadav's allegations, stating that “he votes from only one place.”

Sinha said his name was originally on the Bankipur voter list. In April 2024, however, he applied for his name to be added to the Lakhisarai rolls and, at the same time, requested that it be removed from Bankipur.

“Our whole family had voter IDs from Bankipur. In April 2024, I applied to add my name to the Lakhisarai constituency and remove it from Bankipur. It did not happen immediately, so I called the BLO, filled the form, and took the receipt. I have all the documents. I vote from only one place last time too; it was in Lakhisarai,” said Sinha, as per PTI.

