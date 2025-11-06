Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha's convoy attacked, RJD supporters hurl slippers, chant ‘Murdabad’ slogans | Watch

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha's convoy was attacked by RJD supporters on Thursday, the BJP candidate from the state's Lakhisarai Assembly constituency said.

According to a report by News18, RJD supporters surrounded his vehicle, shouted ‘Murdabad’ slogans and hurled slippers at him, preventing his convoy to move ahead.

Videos circulating on social media further showed the RJD supporters pelting stones at the convoy.

Watch the video here:

The incident took place in Sinha's Lakhisarai constituency. Police personnel were present at the spot.

It happened on the day the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 is underway.

Speaking about the incident to journalists at the district, Vijay Sinha said that the RJD ‘goons’ will be attacked with bulldozers when the NDA comes to power.

“These are the goons of RJD. Satta mein aa rahi hai NDA isliye inke chhati pe bulldozer chalega. The goons are not letting me visit the village. Vijay Sinha is going to win...They turned away my polling agent and did not let him vote...Look at their hooliganism...This is 404 and 405 booth numbers of Khoriari village,” he said.

The incident was taken note of by the Election Commission, with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar saying that no one will be allowed to break the law. He also ordered Bihar DGP to take strict action against the miscreants.

