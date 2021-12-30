Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bihar detects first case of Omicron Covid-19 variant. Details here

A medic collects a swab sample for the Covid test 
1 min read . 10:43 PM IST Livemint

Meanwhile, more than 100 people tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday in Bihar where the daily rise in tally had, for months, been in double or even single digits

A 26-year-old man from Kidwaipuri in Patna became the first person to be detected with the new Omicron variant of coronavirus in Bihar, reported news agency ANI on Thursday. 

Meanwhile, more than 100 people tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday in Bihar where the daily rise in tally had, for months, been in double or even single digits. 

According to the health department, altogether 132 people have tested positive pushing the active caseload to 333, a nearly tenfold rise since a month ago when it stood around 35.

No casualties have been reported in the last 24 hours in the state where altogether 12,096 people have lost their lives to the deadly virus. The total number of people afflicted since the pandemic struck in March last year is 7,26,738.

As many as 7,14,309 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease in the state thus far. According to the CoWIN dashboard, 9.93 crore doses have been to date administered in the state.

