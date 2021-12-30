Bihar detects first case of Omicron Covid-19 variant. Details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
According to the health department, altogether 132 people have tested positive pushing the active caseload to 333, a nearly tenfold rise since a month ago when it stood around 35.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to the health department, altogether 132 people have tested positive pushing the active caseload to 333, a nearly tenfold rise since a month ago when it stood around 35.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
No casualties have been reported in the last 24 hours in the state where altogether 12,096 people have lost their lives to the deadly virus. The total number of people afflicted since the pandemic struck in March last year is 7,26,738.
No casualties have been reported in the last 24 hours in the state where altogether 12,096 people have lost their lives to the deadly virus. The total number of people afflicted since the pandemic struck in March last year is 7,26,738.
As many as 7,14,309 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease in the state thus far. According to the CoWIN dashboard, 9.93 crore doses have been to date administered in the state.
As many as 7,14,309 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease in the state thus far. According to the CoWIN dashboard, 9.93 crore doses have been to date administered in the state.