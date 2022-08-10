“Bihar did what the country needs to do. We've shown them a way," Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has said. “Our fight has been against unemployment. Our CM felt the pain of the poor and the youth. We'll give bumper jobs within one month to poor & youth, it'll be something so grand that it's never happened before."

Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the chief minister while RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav became his Deputy in the Bihar government. On August 9, Kumar joined forces with the BJP's political rivals RJD in the Mahagathbandhan, claiming that the latter was attempting to split the JD(U).

Tajashwi’s comment comes as, on August 10, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar joined the Grand Alliance to establish the state's administration and called for a unified opposition before the general elections set for 2024.

There have been many rumours about his future since he made the decision to leave the NDA, which he had rejoined in 2017, with his "national ambitions" making the rounds in the political sphere. Nevertheless, the chief minister refuted any such rumours after being sworn in and said he was not a contender for the PM post.

"The party made the decision together (to leave BJP). I did not want to be the Chief Minister after the previous election. But a lot of pressure was put on me to handle the post. When there were talks with them (points towards Tejashwi Yadav), the decision was made. whether I will stay or not (till 2024)...they can say what they want, but I will not live in the year 2014," the Chief Minister said.