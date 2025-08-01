Bihar draft electoral roll: EC says over 65 lakh voters from Patna, 3 other districts not included in list

Hours after the Election Commission (EC) published the draft electoral rolls for Bihar on Friday, it stated that over 65 lakh voters are not included in list prepared as part of 'Special Intensive Revision' (SIR) by the Election Commission in poll-bound Bihar, reported PTI. This brought down the total number of around 7.9 crore registered voters to 7.24 crore.

The apex poll conducting body also stated that East Champaran, Madhubani and Gopalganj account for 3 lakh voters, but were not included in Bihar draft electoral roll.

Also, state capital Patna accounts for highest number of 3.95 lakh voters who were not included in Bihar draft electoral rolls, added the EC after SIR draft roll 2025’ exercise.

According to the Election Commission, Patna accounted for the highest number of 3.95 lakh non-included enumeration forms, followed by Madhubani with 3.52 lakh, East Champaran with 3.16 lakh, and Gopalganj with 3.10 lakh.

The number of registered voters in the state had been stated to be around 7.9 crore prior to the start of the SIR, but the EC claimed that '22.34 lakh' people have since died, another 36.28 lakh have 'permanently shifted' out of the state or were 'not found' at their stated addresses, and another 7.01 lakh have been found enrolled at 'more than one place'.

The publication of the draft rolls will also kick off the process of "claims and objections", which will continue till September 1.

During this period, voters who complain of the wrongful deletion of names can approach the authorities concerned to seek a remedy.

The Bihar assembly elections would be due in the state later this year.

In the meantime, opposition parties like Congress and the RJD, which have been alleging that the exercise was aimed at 'helping the ruling NDA in the assembly elections.