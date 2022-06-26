Bihar Drugs Inspector residence raided, pile of cash seized covers entire bed

"Vigilance team asked Sanjay Popli to sign on something otherwise it won't be good for his son. They locked him in a room and took his son upstairs. We were standing downstairs and after some time we heard the sound of gunshots. The Vigilance people murdered him." SSP Kuldeep Chahal said that the boy allegedly shot himself in the head with his father's licensed pistol. "The vigilance team had arrived (at IAS Sanjay Popli's house) for an enquiry and heard a gunshot. After verification, they realized that his son had shot himself with his licensed gun. He was taken to a hospital," SSP Chahal said.