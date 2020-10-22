Bihar Dy CM Sushil Kumar Modi tests positive for Covid, admitted at AIIMS Patna

Bihar Dy CM Sushil Kumar Modi tests positive for Covid, admitted at AIIMS Patna1 min read . Updated: 22 Oct 2020, 02:34 PM IST
- The deputy chief minister posted on Twitter all the parameters are normal and that he was suffering from mild fever for the last two days
- He also mentioned that he would be back for campaigning soon
Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi today said that he has been tested positive for coronavirus infection.
The deputy chief minister posted on Twitter that all the parameters are normal and that he was suffering from mild fever for the last two days. "Admitted to AIIMS Patna for better monitoring, CT scan of lungs normal," Modi tweeted. He also mentioned that he would be back for campaigning soon.
Sushil Kumar Modi's news about contracting the virus comes just days before Bihar bypolls, which are scheduled to begin from October 28.
The Bihar election will be held in three phases for a total of 243 seats -- the first phase for 71 seats on October 28, the second phase for 94 seats on November 3, and the third phase for the remaining 78 will be on November 7.
The results will be declared on November 10.
Modi, one of the tallest leaders of the BJP in Bihar, had been missing from action for quite some time and was conspicuous by his absence when Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman released the party's manifesto earlier in the day.
On last Sunday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Modi held joint election campaign.
His last public appearance was at an election rally in Katihar and Purnia on the same day.
The deputy CM was expected to be present at the rallies, along with JD(U) boss and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who has been declared as the NDA's face for the polls.
