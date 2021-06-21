Taking to Twitter, the Bihar CM wrote, "From 23 June to 6 July, government and non-government offices will function at 100% capacity, shops to open till 7 pm, night curfew will remain in force from 9 pm to 5 am. Parks and gardens to be open from 6 am to 12 noon."
कोरोना संक्रमण की स्थिति की समीक्षा की। 23 जून से 6 जुलाई तक सरकारी एवं गैर-सरकारी कार्यालय शत-प्रतिशत उपस्थिति के साथ काम करेंगे, दुकानें 7 बजे संध्या तक खुलेगी, रात्रि कर्फ्यू रात्रि 9 बजे से सुबह 5 बजे तक लागू रहेगा। (1/2)
Let's take a look at what's allowed and what's not in the state
All government and non-government offices will function at 100% capacity, CM Nitish Kumar announced today.
Shops will reopen till 7 pm.
Parks and gardens will be open from 6 am to 12 noon daily.
Meanwhile, Bihar on Sunday logged 294 fresh Covid-19 cases and seven deaths in a span of 24 hours, taking the caseload and toll in the state to 7,19,694 and 9,550, respectively.
The positivity rate in the state has also dropped to 0.27% from 0.35% around six days back. Of the 294 fresh Covid-19 cases, Patna reported the maximum 48 cases, followed by Saharsa (23), Darbhanga (19), Araria (17), Purnia (16), Vaishali (16) and Gopalganj (15).