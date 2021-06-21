Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday eased coronavirus-induced lockdown restrictions further in the state. The relaxations will come into effect from 23 June and remain in place till 6 July.

However, the night curfew will remain in force in the state from 9 pm to 5 am daily.

Taking to Twitter, the Bihar CM wrote, "From 23 June to 6 July, government and non-government offices will function at 100% capacity, shops to open till 7 pm, night curfew will remain in force from 9 pm to 5 am. Parks and gardens to be open from 6 am to 12 noon."

कोरोना संक्रमण की स्थिति की समीक्षा की। 23 जून से 6 जुलाई तक सरकारी एवं गैर-सरकारी कार्यालय शत-प्रतिशत उपस्थिति के साथ काम करेंगे, दुकानें 7 बजे संध्या तक खुलेगी, रात्रि कर्फ्यू रात्रि 9 बजे से सुबह 5 बजे तक लागू रहेगा। (1/2) — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) June 21, 2021

(2/2) पार्क एवं उद्यान 6 बजे सुबह से 12 बजे दिन तक खुलेंगे। अभी भी सतर्कता बरतने की आवश्यकता है। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) June 21, 2021

Let's take a look at what's allowed and what's not in the state

All government and non-government offices will function at 100% capacity, CM Nitish Kumar announced today.

Shops will reopen till 7 pm.

Parks and gardens will be open from 6 am to 12 noon daily.

Meanwhile, Bihar on Sunday logged 294 fresh Covid-19 cases and seven deaths in a span of 24 hours, taking the caseload and toll in the state to 7,19,694 and 9,550, respectively.

The positivity rate in the state has also dropped to 0.27% from 0.35% around six days back. Of the 294 fresh Covid-19 cases, Patna reported the maximum 48 cases, followed by Saharsa (23), Darbhanga (19), Araria (17), Purnia (16), Vaishali (16) and Gopalganj (15).

Also, around 494 individuals were discharged in a span of 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 7,06,955 and the recovery rate to 98.23%.

The active coronavirus cases in the state further declined by 6.09% to 3,189, compared to 3,396 active cases on Friday.

