Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday eased coronavirus-induced lockdown restrictions further in the state. The relaxations will come into effect from 23 June and remain in place till 6 July.
However, the night curfew will remain in force in the state from 9 pm to 5 am daily.
Taking to Twitter, the Bihar CM wrote, "From 23 June to 6 July, government and non-government offices will function at 100% capacity, shops to open till 7 pm, night curfew will remain in force from 9 pm to 5 am. Parks and gardens to be open from 6 am to 12 noon."
Let's take a look at what's allowed and what's not in the state
- All government and non-government offices will function at 100% capacity, CM Nitish Kumar announced today.
- Shops will reopen till 7 pm.
- Parks and gardens will be open from 6 am to 12 noon daily.
Meanwhile, Bihar on Sunday logged 294 fresh Covid-19 cases and seven deaths in a span of 24 hours, taking the caseload and toll in the state to 7,19,694 and 9,550, respectively.
The positivity rate in the state has also dropped to 0.27% from 0.35% around six days back. Of the 294 fresh Covid-19 cases, Patna reported the maximum 48 cases, followed by Saharsa (23), Darbhanga (19), Araria (17), Purnia (16), Vaishali (16) and Gopalganj (15).
Also, around 494 individuals were discharged in a span of 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 7,06,955 and the recovery rate to 98.23%.
The active coronavirus cases in the state further declined by 6.09% to 3,189, compared to 3,396 active cases on Friday.