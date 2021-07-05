Bihar government on Monday eased Covid-related curbs as cases of the virus continue to decline. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Twitter informed that universities, colleges, technical educational institutions, government training institutes, schools up to class XI and XII will open with 50% attendance.

"Universities, all colleges, technical educational institutions, government training institutes, schools up to class XI and XII will open with 50% attendance of students. Special arrangements will be made for vaccination for adult students, teachers, and staff of educational institutions," he added.

(2/3) विश्वविद्यालय, सभी कॉलेज, तकनीकि शिक्षण संस्थान, सरकारी प्रशिक्षण संस्थान, ग्यारहवीं एवं बारहवीं तक के विद्यालय 50% छात्रों की उपस्थिति के साथ खुलेंगे।

शैक्षणिक संस्थानों के व्यस्क छात्र-छात्राओं, शिक्षकों एवं कर्मियों के लिए टीकाकरण की विशेष व्यवस्था होगी। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) July 5, 2021





The CM also said that restaurants and food shops can be operated with 50% seating capacity.

"Restaurants and food shops can be operated with 50% seating capacity. Caution is still needed," the CM said in a tweet.

(3/3) रेस्टोरेंट एवं खाने की दुकान का संचालन 50% बैठने की क्षमता के साथ हो सकेगा। अभी भी सावधानी की जरूरत है। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) July 5, 2021





Additionally, the Bihar government permitted government and private offices to resume work normally.

"After reviewing the corona situation, it has been decided to open all government, non-government offices normally. Vaccinated visitors will be able to enter the office," CM Kumar said.

कोरोना स्थिति की समीक्षा के बाद सभी सरकारी, गैर सरकारी कार्यालय को सामान्य रूप से खोलने का निर्णय लिया गया है। टीका प्राप्त आगंतुक कार्यालय में प्रवेश पा सकेंगे। (1/3) — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) July 5, 2021

Meanwhile, Livemint's sister publication Live Hindustan reported that Bihar government has changed it norms to vaccinate its population against the coronavirus. As per the report, the state would carry Covid vaccination drive for four days in one week.

According to the Sunday's order of Bihar government order, Covid-19 vaccination will be carried out in the state on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Two days will be kept for regular vaccination, while no such activity will be carried out on Sunday.

The decision has been taken by the state health department because regular vaccination was getting affected due to Covid-19 vaccination drive. The state government has chosen Wednesday and Friday as regular inoculation days.

So far, 1 crore 72 lakh people in Bihar have been vaccinated against coronavirus. Out of this, 1.48 crore people have received the first dose, while 24.18 lakh have been given both the doses.

The Covid vaccination drive in Bihar began on January 16 this year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.