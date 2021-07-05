Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Bihar eases COVID curbs further; reopens offices, colleges. Know rules

Bihar eases COVID curbs further; reopens offices, colleges. Know rules

Premium
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (HT file photo)
2 min read . 02:27 PM IST Livemint

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Twitter informed that universities, colleges, technical educational institutions, government training institutes, schools up to class XI and XII will open with 50% attendance

Bihar government on Monday eased Covid-related curbs as cases of the virus continue to decline. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Twitter informed that universities, colleges, technical educational institutions, government training institutes, schools up to class XI and XII will open with 50% attendance.

Bihar government on Monday eased Covid-related curbs as cases of the virus continue to decline. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Twitter informed that universities, colleges, technical educational institutions, government training institutes, schools up to class XI and XII will open with 50% attendance.

"Universities, all colleges, technical educational institutions, government training institutes, schools up to class XI and XII will open with 50% attendance of students. Special arrangements will be made for vaccination for adult students, teachers, and staff of educational institutions," he added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

"Universities, all colleges, technical educational institutions, government training institutes, schools up to class XI and XII will open with 50% attendance of students. Special arrangements will be made for vaccination for adult students, teachers, and staff of educational institutions," he added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The CM also said that restaurants and food shops can be operated with 50% seating capacity.

"Restaurants and food shops can be operated with 50% seating capacity. Caution is still needed," the CM said in a tweet.

`

Additionally, the Bihar government permitted government and private offices to resume work normally.

"After reviewing the corona situation, it has been decided to open all government, non-government offices normally. Vaccinated visitors will be able to enter the office," CM Kumar said.

Meanwhile, Livemint's sister publication Live Hindustan reported that Bihar government has changed it norms to vaccinate its population against the coronavirus. As per the report, the state would carry Covid vaccination drive for four days in one week.

According to the Sunday's order of Bihar government order, Covid-19 vaccination will be carried out in the state on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Two days will be kept for regular vaccination, while no such activity will be carried out on Sunday.

The decision has been taken by the state health department because regular vaccination was getting affected due to Covid-19 vaccination drive. The state government has chosen Wednesday and Friday as regular inoculation days.

So far, 1 crore 72 lakh people in Bihar have been vaccinated against coronavirus. Out of this, 1.48 crore people have received the first dose, while 24.18 lakh have been given both the doses.

The Covid vaccination drive in Bihar began on January 16 this year.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!