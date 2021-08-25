The Bihar government on Wednesday eased more COVID-related restriction in the state by allowing opening of schools, colleges, malls etc. As per the revised guidelines, shop, malls, gardens and religious places will function normally. Schools, colleges, educational institutions etc. will reopen, while cinema, theatres swimming pools will operate with 50% capacity.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in a series of Tweets said, "The status of COVID-19 was reviewed. In view of the improvement in the situation of corona infection, all shops, establishments, shopping malls, parks, gardens and religious places will be able to open normally."

He also said that with the permission of the district administration and with all the required precautions all types of social, political, entertainment, sports, cultural and religious events can be organised.

"All universities, colleges, technical educational institutions and schools (from class I to XII) as well as coaching institutes will also open normally. The examinations can be conducted by the universities, colleges, schools of the state," said the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, cinema halls, clubs, gyms, swimming pools, restaurants and eateries (with visitors) will be able to open with 50 per cent capacity.

"But in view of the possibility of the third wave, it is necessary for all of us to take precautions by following appropriate COVID-19 behaviour," he added.

कोविड की स्थिति की समीक्षा की गई। कोरोना संक्रमण की स्थिति में सुधार को देखते हुए सभी दुकानें, प्रतिष्ठान, शॉपिंग मॉल, पार्क, उद्यान एवं धार्मिक स्थल सामान्य रूप से खुल सकेंगे। (1/4) — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) August 25, 2021

(2/4) जिला प्रशासन की अनुमति से सभी प्रकार के सामाजिक, राजनीतिक, मनोरंजन, खेल-कूद, सांस्कृतिक एवं धार्मिक आयोजन अपेक्षित सावधानियों के साथ आयोजित किए जा सकेंगे। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) August 25, 2021

(3/4) सभी विश्वविद्यालय, कॉलेज, तकनीकी शिक्षण संस्थान तथा विद्यालय (पहली से बारहवीं कक्षा तक) के साथ-साथ कोचिंग संस्थान भी सामान्य रूप से खुलेंगे। राज्य के विश्वविद्यालयों, कॉलेजों, विद्यालयों द्वारा परीक्षा आयोजित की जा सकेंगी। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) August 25, 2021

(4/4) 50% क्षमता के साथ सिनेमा हॉल, क्लब, जिम, स्वीमिंग पूल, रेस्टोरेंट एवं खाने की दुकान (आगंतुकों के साथ) खुल सकेंगे।

परन्तु तीसरी लहर की संभावना के मद्देनजर हम सभी बिहारवासियों को कोविड अनुकूल व्यवहार के साथ सावधानी बरतनी जरूरी है। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) August 25, 2021

The CM also urged the citizens to remain cautious in the view of the third wave of the pandemic.

The Bihar government announced a state-wide lockdown on May 5 as the coronavirus cases surged.

As per the state health ministry, there are currently 101 active cases acrross Biha

