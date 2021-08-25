Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Bihar eases Covid curbs further; schools, colleges, malls can reopen. Details here

Bihar eases Covid curbs further; schools, colleges, malls can reopen. Details here

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar announced to ease several COVID related restrictions in the state
1 min read . 02:37 PM IST Livemint

  • Shops, shopping malls, parks, gardens, and religious places will be permitted to function normally
  • Universities, Colleges, technical education institutions, schools and coaching centres are also permitted to reopen

The Bihar government on Wednesday eased more COVID-related restriction in the state by allowing opening of schools, colleges, malls etc. As per the revised guidelines, shop, malls, gardens and religious places will function normally. Schools, colleges, educational institutions etc. will reopen, while cinema, theatres swimming pools will operate with 50% capacity. 

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in a series of Tweets said, "The status of COVID-19 was reviewed. In view of the improvement in the situation of corona infection, all shops, establishments, shopping malls, parks, gardens and religious places will be able to open normally."

He also said that with the permission of the district administration and with all the required precautions all types of social, political, entertainment, sports, cultural and religious events can be organised.

"All universities, colleges, technical educational institutions and schools (from class I to XII) as well as coaching institutes will also open normally. The examinations can be conducted by the universities, colleges, schools of the state," said the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, cinema halls, clubs, gyms, swimming pools, restaurants and eateries (with visitors) will be able to open with 50 per cent capacity.

"But in view of the possibility of the third wave, it is necessary for all of us to take precautions by following appropriate COVID-19 behaviour," he added.

The CM also urged the citizens to remain cautious in the view of the third wave of the pandemic. 

The Bihar government announced a state-wide lockdown on May 5 as the coronavirus cases surged.  

As per the state health ministry, there are currently 101 active cases acrross Biha

