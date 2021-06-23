Several COVID lockdown restrictions have been relaxed in Bihar from today. As per the new guidelines, offices - both government and private - will be able to function with full attendance, public parks and gardens will remain open. However, the night curfew will remain in force.

With the decline in COVID infections in the state, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday announced partial relaxations of lockdown curbs. The decision was announced after holding a COVID-19 review meeting on Monday.

In a series of tweets on Monday, the chief minister had notified the new guidelines.

Here's what's allowed and what's not

The night curfew will now begin at 9 P.M. and be over by 5 A.M.

Shops will be allowed to remain open till 7 P.M. Barring those dealing in grocery, vegetable, dairy, meat and fish, all shops shall continue to do business on alternate days.

Offices, both private and government, would now be allowed to function with full strength, but these will have to close down by 5 P.M. every day.

Public parks, which were until now ordered closed, will be made available to morning walkers and other visitors from 6 A.M. to noon.

Cinema halls, shopping malls, educational institutions and places of worship will, however, remain closed.

The chief minister also said, people must continue following appropriate COVID-19 norms, including usage of masks and practising social distancing, to ensure that cases do not rise again.

Complete lockdown in the state was imposed on May 5 after the state witnessed a surge in COVID infections. Bihar, one of the worst-hit states in the country, has been reporting a decline in daily COVID-19 cases.

Nitish Kumar launched mega vaccination drive

As India achieved a "historic milestone" of administering 88.09 lakh coronavirus vaccine doses in a single day on June 21, nearly 64 per cent of the jabs were given in rural areas, the government said on Tuesday. Bihar is among the top 5 states that has administered most number of vaccines.

Madhya Pradesh administered the maximum number of doses on June 21, followed by Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Assam, an official said.

Addressing a joint press conference on the pandemic situation and vaccination status, the official said, "A historic milestone was achieved on 21st June 2021 -- 88.09 lakh doses administered in a single day."

Nitish Kumar on Monday launched an ambitious mega drive for inoculating six crore people in the state against COVID-19 within six months.

The aim is to administer jabs to at least "3.30 lakh people daily" at 6000 vaccination centres across the state.

(With inputs from agencies)

