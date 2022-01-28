The Bihar government on Friday issued an official statement urging the primary and secondary school teachers, principals and other staff to inform about people consuming or supplying liquor in the school premises , covertly to the numbers provided in the circular.

This move is a part of the liquor de-addiction campaign in the state.

The official statement released said that it had come to the notice of the state authorities that people have been indulging in liquor consumption and supply within some school premises which in turn has affected their families.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had announced Bihar as a dry state and alcohol was banned in the state from 1 April 2016.

The state also saw an increased number of hooch deaths after the ban, resulting from illegal spurious alcohol.

In the official statement, the Bihar government has provided the numbers for the educators to call and inform about such activities. The numbers are 9473400378 and 9473400606.

The state also provided a toll free number- 18003456268/15545

The state assured that the informer's identity would be kept anonymous and asked the educators to ensure that the school premises not be used to consume or supply alcohol in the dry state.

