Bihar election campaign soft launch: Shah says Opposition misleading migrants

NEW DELHI: Home minister Amit Shah on Sunday blamed the Opposition parties of Bihar of deliberately misleading the migrants who have returned home during the two-month long nationwide lockdown. He said the migrant labourers should not believe the allegations. Bihar is one of the worst affected states of reverse migration.

The first virtual public meeting, held for Bihar by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), could be seen as a soft launch of party’s campaign for the state elections expected to take place in October-November.

"There is a deliberate attempt to mislead the people of Bihar and migrants should keep away from such allegations that are being levelled by opposition parties. Entire country respects the migrant labourers who have always worked for the development of the country. PM Modi had reached out to all chief ministers to ensure that migrant labourers returning home should not face any problem," said Shah.

As per the official figures, more than 30 lakh migrant labourers have returned to their villages in Bihar out of which more than 21 lakh have reached in trains run by the government.

"I want to ask all opposition parties that since they are criticising the union government. I want to know from them, what were you doing? Were you in Bihar or you were in Delhi? This is my question to the leaders who are criticising the government," Shah added.

Speaking to the people of Bihar and workers of BJP at over 60,000 polling booths, Shah also made it clear that the upcoming assembly elections would be contested under the leadership of chief minister Nitish Kumar.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had won 38 out of the 40 seats in 2019 general elections and the ruling alliance would once again try to dominate the assembly polls. Kumar has been the chief minister of Bihar since 2005 and he will be contesting for his fourth term as the chief minister. BJP had won only 53 seats in 2015 assembly polls of the state and later formed government with Kumar whose party, Janata Dal (United), had won 71 seats.

