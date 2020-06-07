Bihar election campaign soft launch: Shah says Opposition misleading migrants

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had won 38 out of the 40 seats in 2019 general elections and the ruling alliance would once again try to dominate the assembly polls. Kumar has been the chief minister of Bihar since 2005 and he will be contesting for his fourth term as the chief minister. BJP had won only 53 seats in 2015 assembly polls of the state and later formed government with Kumar whose party, Janata Dal (United), had won 71 seats.