Bihar: Election Commission orders transfer of Patna SP after murder of Jan Suraj party supporter in Mokama

Following the murder of a Jan Suraaj Party supporter, the Election Commission transferred Patna's Rural Superintendent of Police and suspended two SHOs. This incident has raised political concerns about law and order in Bihar ahead of the assembly elections scheduled for November 6 and 11.

Written By Mausam Jha
Updated1 Nov 2025, 08:34 PM IST
The Election Commission on Saturday ordered the transfer of Patna Superintendent of Police (Rural) following the outbreak of violence in Mokama after the killing of a Jan Suraaj Party supporter.

Tensions have been running high in Mokama ahead of the assembly elections after Jan Suraaj supporter Dularchand Yadav was murdered during an election campaign.

On Friday, Yadav's supporters reportedly threw stones at the vehicle of Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Mokama candidate, Veena Devi.

“The Commission has further directed that Vikram Sihag, Superintendent of Police (Rural), Patna may also be transferred. Hence, a panel of officers for posting a substitute in his place may be sent urgently,” the poll authority told the state chief electoral officer.

The Election Commission on Friday sought a detailed report from the state at the earliest.

Meanwhile, two Station House Officers (SHOs) have been suspended in connection with the case, officials confirmed on Saturday.

According to the Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) of Patna, Ghoswari SHO Madhusudan Kumar and Bhadaur SHO Ravi Ranjan have been suspended following preliminary investigations into the incident.

Political outrage following Mokama violence

The incident has sparked political outrage across the state, with several leaders condemning the violence ahead of the polls.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over a murder incident in Mokama, saying that if such a crime can occur despite heavy security deployment, it raises the question of whether the state is under "jungle raj" or “mangal raj.”

The SP chief questioned the law and order situation and asked how such crimes could occur in areas where top leaders, including the Prime Minister and Home Minister, were campaigning. Speaking to ANI in Darbhanga, Akhilesh said, “A place where the Prime Minister and the Home Minister are campaigning, where such VIPs with Z security are present -- if a murder takes place at such a place, then it shows whether this is 'jungle raj' or 'mangal raj'.”

The NDA partners in Bihar unveiled their election manifesto, Sankalp Patra, in Patna on Friday ahead of the crucial assembly polls.

The manifesto promises over one crore government jobs and employment opportunities, a statewide skills census to facilitate skill-based employment, and the establishment of mega skill centres in every district to make Bihar a “Global Skilling Centre.”

If a murder takes place at such a place, then it shows whether this is 'jungle raj' or 'mangal raj.'

A few days earlier, the Mahagathbandhan had released its own manifesto, Tejashwi ka Prann.

Elections for the 243-member Bihar Assembly will be conducted in two phases on November 6 and 11, with the results to be announced on November 14.

Key Takeaways
  • The Election Commission is actively responding to violence ahead of elections by transferring officials.
  • Political tensions in Bihar are heightened due to violent incidents impacting the campaign atmosphere.
  • The incident reflects ongoing concerns about law and order in Bihar amidst heavy security presence.
 
 
Bihar Elections
