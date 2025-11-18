Bihar Election Results: 20 ministers to take oath with Nitish Kumar on this date

As Bihar prepares for a significant political transition, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is poised to be sworn in for the tenth time on November 20 or 21, alongside 20 ministers from various parties, following a decisive NDA victory in the recent elections.

Published18 Nov 2025, 08:27 AM IST
Bihar Election Results 2025 Highlights: In this image posted on Nov. 15, 2025, Union Minister and LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan during a meeting with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar a day after BJP-led NDA's victory in the state's Assembly elections, in Patna. (@iChiragPaswan/X via PTI Photo)(PTI11_15_2025_000090B)
Bihar Election Results 2025 Highlights: In this image posted on Nov. 15, 2025, Union Minister and LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan during a meeting with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar a day after BJP-led NDA's victory in the state's Assembly elections, in Patna. (@iChiragPaswan/X via PTI Photo)(PTI11_15_2025_000090B)(@iChiragPaswan)

The swearing-in ceremony for the new Bihar government is expected to be held in Patna on November 20 or 21

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other top leaders of the NDA, including union ministers, are expected to take part in the oath-taking event, news agency PTI said, quoting sources.

Nitish Kumar is expected to submit his resignation to the Governor as head of the outgoing government on 19 November. Kumar will resign as the incumbent chief minister on the same day. He will take oath as chief minister of Bihar for the record tenth time, the next day or a day later, according to reports by news agencies.

‘20 Ministers to take oath with Kumar’

As many as 20 ministers are likely to take oath with the CM, around 6-7 ministers each from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the JD(U), according to a report in The Indian Express. There will also be two ministers from the LJP (RV) and one each from the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) who will take oath along with Kumar on Thursday, according to reports.

The maximum number of cabinet berths is constitutionally capped at 15 per cent of an assembly’s strength. Bihar, which has 243 assembly seats, can have up to 36 ministers, including the chief minister. Other ministers beyond 20 may take the oath later.

The JD (U) and the BJP are scheduled to hold their separate meetings today. The NDA allies will meet on Wednesday to choose their leader.

Kumar met with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday and recommended that the current state Assembly be dissolved, effective November 19.

Earlier in the day, Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal told reporters that the newly elected legislators will meet on Tuesday to elect their legislative party leader.

“Most likely, the oath-taking ceremony of the new government will take place either on November 20 or November 21,” he said.

Preparations are underway at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan for the swearing-in event.

The last cabinet meeting of the outgoing NDA government in Bihar on Monday “authorised” Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to recommend dissolution of the assembly, a state minister said.

“The cabinet passed another resolution, thanking the CM for the landslide victory of the NDA in Bihar. This is the best ever performance by the alliance in Bihar under the leadership of Nitish Kumar... It was made possible because of the visionary policies of the state government,” Vijay Choudhary said.

This is the best ever performance by the alliance in Bihar under the leadership of Nitish Kumar.

In the recent assembly polls, the NDA bagged more than 200 seats in the 243-member House, with the BJP winning the maximum number of 89 seats, followed by the JD(U)’s tally of 85.

(With agency inputs)

Key Takeaways
  • Nitish Kumar will resign on November 19 and take oath again as Chief Minister the following day.
  • The new cabinet will include 20 ministers, with an equal representation from BJP and JD(U).
  • The NDA coalition achieved a historic win in the Bihar assembly elections, securing over 200 seats.
