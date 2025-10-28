Bihar elections: 200 units of free electricity, ₹2,500 per month to women - check what INDIA bloc's manifesto offers

The INDIA bloc, or Mahagathbandhan, on Tuesday, released their manifesto for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, calling it ‘Bihar ka Tejashwi Pran’.

The manifesto is being called 'Tejashwi Pratigya Pran'.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who is the alliance's chief ministerial face, said that the manifesto has '25 major points assuring practical solutions'.

Mukesh Sahani, the head of the Vikassheel Insaan Pary (VIP), has been named as the Deputy CM nominee by the alliance.

The manifesto offers ₹2500 per month to women and 200 units of free electricity, among others.

It also says that Jeevika Didis, contractual workers under various departments of the Bihar government, will be made permanent.

It promises IT parks, SEZs, dairy, agro-based industries, education city, and 5 new expressways.

Tejashwi Yadav has also said that employment guarantee scheme will be implemented across Bihar within 20 months of the INDIA bloc coming to power, and a new law on employment guarantee will be introduced within 20 days of the coalition coming to power.

"You've seen that the Mahagathbandhan was the first to announce its CM candidate. It was also the Mahagathbandhan that released its pledges - what we call our manifesto, first. Some people (referring to the NDA) dismiss such pledges as mere rhetoric, but we released ours today before anyone else. This clearly shows who is serious about Bihar, who is thinking about the state day and night,” Congress leader Pawan Khera said after the release.

Bihar will be going to polls on November 6 and 11, with results set to be declared on November 14.