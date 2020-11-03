Bihar elections: Second phase of polling underway in 94 constituencies

NEW DELHI: Polling is underway for the second phase of Bihar elections in 94 constituencies across 17 districts of the state.

The second phase of polling that will seal the fate of 1,463 candidates has both Yadav brothers – former deputy chief minister and face of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav and former state minister Tej Pratap Yadav – in the fray. Apart from key stakeholders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Mahagatbandhan, this phase is also crucial for Chirag Paswan led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) which has fielded 52 candidates for Tuesday’s polling.

The run-up to the second phase of polling saw hectic campaigning from all key stakeholders, including Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed seven rallies across two days ahead of Tuesday’s polling, while former Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressed two rallies.

On Tuesday, more than 2.85 crore strong electorate is eligible to decide the fate of 1,463 candidates, according to Election Commission (EC). With key social distancing norms in place in view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the poll watchdog has set up a total of 41,362 booths at 18,823 polling stations.

EC has taken a series of steps to ensure safe conduct of elections including staggering of polling hours and postal ballot facility for those aged above 80 or impacted by covid-19 and reducing maximum number of voters for a polling booth from 1,600 to 1,000.

In the second phase, RJD has 56 candidates in the fray followed by Congress which has 24 while BJP and JDU are contesting in 46 and 43 seats respectively. The phase will also see former union minister Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Samata Party, key component of the non-BJP, non-Congress front, contesting in 36 seats.

Bihar is a high-stake election for Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) pitted against Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagatbandhan, which includes Congress and Left Parties. The second phase of polling on Tuesday will coincide with Modi and Gandhi holding public meetings in assembly constituencies which will go to the polls in the third phase. Voting will be held in 78 assembly constituencies in the third phase on 7 November. Counting of votes will take place on 10 November.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.