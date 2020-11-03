Bihar elections: Second phase of polling underway in 94 constituencies

Bihar is a high-stake election for Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) pitted against Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagatbandhan, which includes Congress and Left Parties. The second phase of polling on Tuesday will coincide with Modi and Gandhi holding public meetings in assembly constituencies which will go to the polls in the third phase. Voting will be held in 78 assembly constituencies in the third phase on 7 November. Counting of votes will take place on 10 November.