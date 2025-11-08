The week in charts: Bihar elections, women’s cricket, slowing air passenger traffic
In this weekly Plain Facts compilation, we present to you data-based insights, with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by.
From shifting power dynamics within the National Democratic Alliance in Bihar as the state undergoes polls, to the impact of US tariffs on merchandise trade, declining domestic air passenger traffic, and India's historic women's cricket World Cup triumph—here's this week's news in numbers.