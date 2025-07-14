Bihar electoral roll revision: 83.66% voters to be included in draft list, says election commission

With 11 more days left for the last date of submission of the filled Enumeration Forms (EFs) in the ongoing Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR), after two rounds of door-to-door visits by the Booth Level Officers (BLOs), out of the 7,89,69,844 voters in Bihar, EFs of 6,60,67,208 or 83.66 per cent have been collected.

According to a press release from the Election Commission of India (ECI), so far 1.59 per cent electors have been found deceased, 2.2 per cent permanently shifted and 0.73 per cent persons were found to be enrolled at more than one place.

Therefore, 88.18 per cent of electors have either already submitted their EF or died or retained their names at one place or permanently shifted out of their previous place of residence. Only 11.82 per cent of electors now remain to submit their filled EFs and many of them have sought time to submit their Enumeration Forms with documents in the coming days.

EC leaving no stone unturned to include all electors As per the release, ECI is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that no eligible elector is left out and the remaining electors fill their EFs. Nearly 1 lakh BLOs will soon begin their third round of door-to-door visits.

Their efforts are being augmented by the 1.5 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by all political parties, each one of whom can certify and submit up to 50 EFs per day. To ensure that no eligible urban voter is left out the ER, special camps are also being set up in all the 5,683 wards of all 261 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) of Bihar.

For the electors who may have temporarily migrated out of the state, focused efforts through newspaper advertisements and direct contact with such electors, are being made to ensure that they are able to fill their EFs well in time and have their names also included in the Draft ER to be published on August 1, 2025.

Such electors can easily fill up EFs online (as per para 3(d) of SIR guidelines) using their mobile phones through the ECINet App or through the online form on https://voters.eci.gov.in. They can also send their forms to the concerned BLOs through their family members or through any online means, including WhatsApp or similar applications.

Poll panel's newly launched ECINet platform In a major push towards the use of the latest technology and digitisation, the newly launched ECINet platform by ECI, a single integrated platform that subsumes the earlier 40 different ECI Applications, has also been deployed for all aspects of the Bihar SIR exercise and is running efficiently.

Through ECINet, the electors are able to fill their EFs online and also search for their names in the 2003 ER wherever applicable. The electors can also connect with their election officials, including their BLOs using the ECINet App.

ECINet is also accelerating the process of updation of forms and documents for the field-level election functionaries resulting in the uploading of over 5.74 crore Enumeration Forms as at 6.00 pm on Monday.