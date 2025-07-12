Bihar electoral roll revision: EC ahead of July 25 deadline, over 80% enumeration forms collected so far

With 14 more days left before the last date of collection of enumeration forms in the ongoing special intensive revision in Bihar, the Election Commission of India on Saturday said that it had established direct contact with nearly all electors in the state.

The ECI also said over 80 per cent electors had submitted their forms, adding that the commission is well ahead of the stipulated time to finish the collection by July 25.

In a statement released on Saturday, the poll panel also said that additional 20,000 booth-level officers have been appointed in Bihar to finish the collection of the enumeration forms.

“With 77,895 BLOs, an additional 20,603 newly appointed BLOs on ground, ECI is moving ahead to the complete the collection of Enumeration Forms (EFs) will before the stipulated time of 25th July 2025,” the ECI said.

Door-to-door visits to ensure maximum inclusion The poll panel said that 1.5 lakh booth-level agents (BLAs) appointed by all political parties are visiting door to door and “leaving no stones unturned to ensure inclusion of each and every existing elector whose names are in the electoral roll in Bihar as on June 24, 2025".

Special efforts are also being made to assist senior citizens, PwD electors, and other valuable groups by over four lakh volunteers, the statement said.

“Having completed 100% printing and near completion of distribution of EFs to all electors who were found at their addresses, as of 6pm today collection crossed 6,32,59,496 or 80.11%. Which means 4 out of every 5 5 electors in Bihar has submitted the EF. With this pace, majority of EFs are likely to be collected much before 25th July 2025,” it said.

Special Intensive Revision in Bihar The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the Election Commission to continue with its exercise of conducting a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar.

A bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi did not stay the SIR process but asked the ECI to consider allowing Aadhaar, ration cards, and electoral photo identity cards as admissible documents to prove voter identity during the SIR of electoral rolls being undertaken in Bihar.

"We are of the prima facie opinion that in the interest of justice, the Election Commission will also include documents like Aadhaar, Ration Card, Voter ID card, etc.. It is for the ECI to decide whether it wants to accept the documents or not, and if it does not, then provide reasons for its decision, which shall be sufficient to satisfy the petitioners. Meanwhile, petitioners are not pressing for an interim stay," the bench stated in its order.