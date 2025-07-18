Bihar electoral roll revision: Only 5.2% electors remaining to fill form, says ECI

The Election Commission of India on Friday said that only 5.2 per cent of electors have filled out the enumeration form to be included in the draft electoral-roll.

In a press release, the ECI added that 94.68 percent of the existing electors have given their enumeration form to be included in the draft electoral-roll.

The draft electoral-roll is set to be published on 1 August 2025, said the ECI.

“Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise of voter list in Bihar | Only 5.2% Electors remaining to fill the form. As of today, 94.68% of the existing electors have given their Enumeration Form to be included in the draft Electoral-Roll to be published on 1st August, 2025,” said Election Commission of India.

According to the ECI website, there are 7,89,69,844 electors in Bihar as of 24 June 2025, out of which 7,11,72,660 (90.12 percent) received Enumeration Forms and 6,85,34,743 (86.79 percent) enumeration forms were digitised.

Also, the ECI said that 36,86,971 (4.67 percent) electors were not found at their addresses. Among them, 6,978 electors were not traced, 5,92,273 electors were identified as enrolled at multiple places, 18,16,306 electors may have probably permanently shifted, and 12,71,414 electors may have probably died.

In the rectification of Draft Electoral Roll 7,48,59,631 (94.68 percent) electors were covered, while 41,10,213 (5.2 percent) electors are remaining enumeration forms yet to be received.

"Lists of electors who are probably deceased, permanently shifted, have enrolled at multiple places or have not returned the EFs even after multiple visits of BLOs, are now also being shared with District Presidents of political parties/1.5 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by them, to ascertain the exact status of each such elector before 25.07.2025," ECI said.

"As per the SIR order, each of the more than 1.5 lakh BLAs can submit up to 50 forms a day after certifying them. This step is in line with the ECI’s commitment that no eligible elector is left out," ECI added.