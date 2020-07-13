Home >News >India >Bihar: Embankment on Bagmati River in Sheohar damaged
Updated: 13 Jul 2020

The embankment built on the Bagmati River for the construction of a dam at the Belwa area of Piprahi in the Sheohar district was damaged due to heavy water pressure

BIHAR : The embankment built on the Bagmati River for the construction of a dam at the Belwa area of Piprahi in the Sheohar district was damaged due to heavy water pressure on Sunday, officials said on Monday.

Sheohar District Magistrate (DM) Avnish Kumar Singh said that the main embankment of Bagmati River is safe and boats will evacuate those living nearby as some of the areas have been flooded due to the damaged.

"The main embankment of the Bagmati is safe. Our boats are ready to evacuate the locals so there is nothing to worry. Construction work along the embankment was being done. I have given orders to fix it," Singh said.

The DM and SP Santosh Kumar reached the spot and took stock of the situation. Singh has also issued several instructions to the officials of the Water Resources Department.

The dam is being constructed at a cost of 100 crore.

The road from Sheohar to Motihari state highway passes through the embankment. With the increase in the water level of the river, the traffic on this route has already stopped completely.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

