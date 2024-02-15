Excise officials in the Gopalganj district of Bihar have recovered huge quantities of liquor bottles worth ₹5 lakh being ferried on a bullock cart, Hindustan Times reported on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Bihar, considered a ‘dry state’, time and again people come up with novel, innovative methods for easy access to alcohol. Consumption of alcohol has been banned in the state since 2016.

Earlier, tankers, tractors, trucks, buses, cars and even motorcycles were used to smuggle liquor. In the latest case, using a bullock cart to ferry the liquor bottles into the state was an innovative idea.

According to the report, excise officials in Gopalganj district were in for a surprise when they recovered huge quantities of liquor bottles being ferried past them on a bullock cart.

However, the smugglers managed to escape, the report added.

"We have recovered Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth ₹5 lakh from the bullock cart. This is the first time we found this method of smuggling," excise superintendent Amritesh Kumar Jha was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

The excise officials have seized the bullock cart, two oxen and the smuggled liquor.

“The bullock cart, the oxen and the seized liquor were produced before the special excise court on Thursday and the court directed that the oxen be handed over to someone to be taken care of," said the official.

The Nitish Kumar government had declared Bihar a 'dry state' in April 2016 and imposed a total ban on the sale and consumption of alcohol, including IMFL.

