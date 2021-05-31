The Bihar government todayextended the lockdown by another week, till June 8, but eased some of the restrictions in order to facilitate business activities.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made the announcement on social media after chairing a meeting of the crisis management group that comprises his cabinet colleagues and top officials.

"In view of the corona outbreak, a decision has been taken to extend the lockdown by a week, till June 8. However, some extra concessions will be made for business activities. People are requested to wear masks and maintain social distancing," Kumar tweeted in Hindi.

कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए लॉकडाउन को एक सप्ताह अर्थात 8 जून, 2021 तक बढ़ाने का निर्णय लिया गया है। परन्तु व्यापार के लिए अतिरिक्त छूट दी जा रही है।

सभी लोग मास्क पहनें और सामाजिक दूरी बनाए रखें। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) May 31, 2021





Officials said that the detailed guidelines regarding the extended period of the lockdown will be released later in the day.

The lockdown was first clamped from May 5 to 15, then extended till May 25 and again up to June 1.

Existing Covid-19 Guidelines in Bihar

All government and private offices will remain closed during the period, except essential services such as civil defence, electricity and water supply, hospitals, and fire services.

Principal Secretary of Health, Pratyaya Amrit, said that the vaccination drive will continue during the lockdown.

Banking, ATMs and insurance services have been kept out of the purview of the lockdown. Industrial and construction work, besides farm activities, e-commerce and courier services have also been exempted.

Operations of print and electronic media have also been allowed during the period.

Petrol pumps, LPG and outlets connected with retail services of petroleum products will also continue to operate.

Shops dealing in grocery and food items will remain open from 7 am to 11 am daily during the lockdown, the chief secretary said.

Schools, colleges and private coaching centres will remain completely shut during the lockdown, Sharan said, adding that no examination will be held during the period.

Religious places, cinema halls, parks, gyms will also remain closed.

Though the movement of vehicles has been prohibited, public transport for passengers heading to railway stations, airports, and bus terminuses will be allowed with 50 per cent sitting capacity, the chief secretary said.

Restaurants and hotels will remain closed but home delivery has been allowed, he said.

Weddings are allowed with only 50 guests but the use of DJs and taking out ''barat'' processions are prohibited.

The chief secretary said an advance notice of three days has to be given to the local police station about weddings.

For the performance of the last rites and ''shradh'', not more than 20 people will be allowed.

The CS informed that all the districts have been ordered to organise community kitchens to feed the needy.

He said the ration card holders will be given allotted foodgrains from PDS shops free in the month of May, the cost of which will be borne by the state government.

He said those violating the orders will be punished according to law.

Covid-19 Cases in Bihar

Meanwhile, COVID-19 death toll rose by 52 in Bihar on Sunday when 1,475 fresh cases were also reported even as the active caseload dropped to less than 20,000 in yet another indication of the let-up in the second wave sweeping across the state.

According to the health department, the number of fatalities registered so far has risen to 5,104, and 7.05 lakh people have been infected by the coronavirus till date.

However, 6.82 lakh people have recovered and the number of active cases has reached 18,377 a significant decline since the beginning of the month when it was more than one lakh.

The recovery rate has also risen to 96.67 per cent.

