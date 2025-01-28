Thousands of farmers in Bihar were left dumbfounded when their farmlands mysteriously “migrated” to the Indian Ocean—at least on paper.

Owners of over 45,000 plots in Bihar's Ara district woke up to find their farmland, firmly rooted on land, officially documented to be somewhere in the middle of the ocean.

This shocking update comes as the Bihar government's Agriculture Department is digitising land records using a mobile app containing information about crop surveys – the digital crop survey (DCS) app.

Here's what went wrong: The issue has been traced to inaccuracies in the DCS app used by the Agriculture Department.

According to a district agriculture officer, the problem was caused by a “technical glitch” in the smartphones of a few personnel involved in a state-wide digital crop survey.

“During the recent exercise in the Jangal Mahal panchayat in Jagdishpur block of the district, data of farmland in the DCS app showed certain plots of the area some 6,500 km away in the Indian Ocean,” District Agriculture Officer (DAO), Bhojpur, Shatrughan Shahu, told PTI on Monday.

Shahu said the department found that a glitch in the mobile phone settings caused the error. “It was immediately resolved after updating the settings of the phones.”

About digital crop survey The digital crop survey was conducted to establish a clear picture of crops sown in all districts in the state during different agriculture seasons.

So far, crop details of 1.15 lakh agricultural plots have been surveyed, with more than 300 officials engaged in carrying out the exercise, Shahu said.

The database would help the state agriculture department to get comprehensive information about the nature of crops sown in different seasons at the micro level.

“The data will also help in marketing the agricultural produce as well as in providing crop insurance to farmers in case of any calamity like flood or drought. Besides, it would aid in implementing and framing new policies,” a department official said.