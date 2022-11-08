Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Bihar: Fire breaks out at Indian Oil premises in Patna, fire tenders rushed to spot

1 min read . 06:43 AM ISTLivemint
Incident took place in a premises in the vicinity of depot and was doused off by fire services personnel

  • Incident took place in a premises in the vicinity of depot and was doused off by fire services personnel,according to an Indian Oil official

Fire broke out at the Indian Oil Depot at Patna's Sipara in Bihar in the later hours of Monday. At least 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire, according to news agency ANI

The State Disaster Response Force and National Disaster Response Force teams have also reached along with senior police and administrative officials of the district amid reports of the fire. Special technicians of Indian Oil Corporation have also reached. At present, the supply in the pipeline has been stopped. The relief work is underway.

"There are news items stating that fire took place at Indian Oil depot in Patna. It is absolutely wrong. Indian Oil terminal is absolutely safe. Incident took place in a premises in the vicinity of depot and was doused off by fire services personnel. Indian Oil depot is safe," according to a statement issued by Indian Oil official.

