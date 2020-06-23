Bihar flags flood threat as Nepal's border barricades foil embankment repair

Jha also said problems for the state increased after the Nepal government stopped work at some of the sensitive areas along the border. "We have written a letter to the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation and ministry of external affairs to intervene. The Gandak Barrage has altogether 36 gates, half of which fall on our side. Repair of these has been completed by our engineers and their helpers," said Jha.