Bihar flood: Nearly 83 lakh affected in 16 districts

Darbhanga and Muzaffarpur remained the two most affected districts where the number of people hit by the deluge has increased. The number of sufferers has also risen in Gopalganj district. Of the 27 deaths, Darbhanga district reported 11, followed by six in Muzaffarpur, four in West Champaran and two each in Saran, Siwan and Khagaria. Over 5,000 people are staying in six relief centres, the bulletin said.