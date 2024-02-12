Nitish Kumar-led NDA govt wins Bihar floor test amid Opposition walkout

Bihar Assembly Floor Test: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's coalition government with the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday won a crucial trust vote in the Bihar Assembly. Nitish Kumar's government won after 129 MLAs supported the resolution. Soon after the announcement of the result, the Opposition walked out of the state Assembly. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BJP MLA Nandkishore Yadav moved a motion to remove Bihar Assembly Speaker and RJD leader Awadh Bihari Choudhary from the State Assembly. Following this, Awadh Bihari Chaudhary was removed as Speaker.

During the no-confidence motion, 125 members voted in favour of the resolution brought by the NDA alliance. As many as 112 MLAs voted against the motion.

'There was no law and order,' CM Nitish Kumar lashes out at RJD Ahead of the trust vote, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar alleged that the RJD indulged in corrupt practices during the party's rule in the state and the new NDA-led government will initiate a probe into it.

While speaking at the assembly, Kumar also claimed that during the RJD's tenure, several communal riots took place in Bihar and women's safety was at its lowest.

"There was no law and order. The RJD indulged in corrupt practices during its rule (before 2005)... I will get these probed," he said.

Kumar had recently dumped the ‘Mahagathbandhan’, of which the RJD was a key constituent, and returned to the NDA fold to form the government with the support of the BJP.

Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Monday asserted that the rule of law was the "top priority" of the Nitish Kumar government in the state. “Rule of law prevails in the state.....that is the top priority of the government. To improve law and order strength of (police) force has been increased," said Arlekar.

The need for a trust vote arose after Nitish Kumar resigned as CM and dumped the Congress-led Mahagathbandhan alliance. As he took oath as the chief minister of Bihar for the ninth time after joining hands with the BJP-led NDA alliance, he required a trust vote in the assembly.

According to media reports, Nitish Kumar reportedly went into a sulk after not being named the convenor of INDIA, the Opposition bloc that took shape through his efforts. He resigned as chief minister on January 28.

The JD(U) has 45 MLAs in the 243-member Bihar Assembly, whereas the BJP and Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S) have 79 and four legislators respectively. The NDA has the support of 128 MLAs and the majority mark is 122.

