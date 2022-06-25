Bihar's capital Patna now has its own version of Mumbai's Marine Drive and London's famous Thames Path. Yesterday, Bihar Chief Minister dedicated to the public the first phase of a ₹3,831-crore expressway along the Ganges, which has come to be called "Patna Marine Drive". Besides, CM Nitish also inaugurated two more projects ---the the second phase of the Atal Path and Mitahpur rail overbridge (ROB).

