The Ganga Path project includes a 20km expressway from Digha to Didarganj. The cost of the project is estimated to be ₹3,160 crore
The ‘Patna Marine Drive’ will shorten the distance from Digha to PMCH to 15-20 minutes
Bihar's capital Patna now has its own version of Mumbai's Marine Drive and London's famous Thames Path. Yesterday, Bihar Chief Minister dedicated to the public the first phase of a ₹3,831-crore expressway along the Ganges, which has come to be called "Patna Marine Drive". Besides, CM Nitish also inaugurated two more projects ---the the second phase of the Atal Path and Mitahpur rail overbridge (ROB).
Patna Marine Drive:
The Patna Marine Drive is a 20.5 km-long JP Ganga path, commonly known as the Ganga driveway had commenced in 2013 on the birth anniversary of Jayaprakash Narayan. According to India Today, the first phase of the project between Digha to Patna Medical College and Hospital is 6.5 km long. The road has been constructed on 13 metre high dam.
The Ganga Path project includes a 20km expressway from Digha to Didarganj. The cost of the project is estimated to be ₹3,160 crore.
According to the news portal, the expressway will shorten the distance from Digha to PMCH to 15-20 minutes. The state government is planning to install speed guns on the expressway to prevent overspeeding of vehicles.
Addressing a function organised on the occasion, Bihar Chief Minister recalled that work on the 'JP Ganga Path', named after Jayaprakash Narayan, had commenced in 2013 on the socialist leader's birthday on October 11, and its first phase was ready less than a decade later.
"I am glad to learn from the road construction department that work on the second phase will be over by the end of next year," Kumar said about the 20-km-long elevated pathway that seeks to connect all the four corners of the city, bypassing traffic snarls.
Atal Path:
This 6.5km-long six-lane connects R Block and Digha. The first phase of the project was inaugurated on January 15, 2021, and the remaining stretch, connecting the road to a rotary on the bank of Ganga was inaugurated on Friday.
Mitahpur ROB:
The construction of the Mitahpur arm of the rail overbridge over the Patna-Gaya rail was approved by the Centre last year. The Mitahpur arm of Karbigahiya flyover will resolve traffic problems from Kankarbagh to Gardanibagh and Khagual. The ₹186 crore project was stuck in limbo for more than 19 years, and it was after a nod from civil aviation (railway safety) in December last year that the work started again on this project.
