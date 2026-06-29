Bihar Governor, MoS for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita to represent India at Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral

Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain and Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margerita will represent India at the funeral of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Iran next month, according to news agency ANI. The two dignitaries will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of External Affairs as part of the Indian delegation attending the funeral.

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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the funeral of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, news agency PT had reported, citing sources. The funeral ceremonies will commence on July 4 and conclude with Khamenei's burial in Mashhad, his birthplace and one of Iran's holiest cities, on July 9.

Khamenei, 86, was killed on February 28 during the first wave of Israeli and US airstrikes on Tehran. He had served as Iran's supreme leader for 36 years. According to Iranian state media, memorial ceremonies will also be held in the holy city of Qom on July 7 as part of the funeral programme.

Also Read | Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral to be held on July 9 in Mashhad

The timing of Khamenei's funeral had remained uncertain following his assassination. While Islamic tradition generally calls for burial as soon as possible, often within 24 hours of death, delays are permitted under exceptional circumstances such as war. Although initial reports suggested the burial could take place by the end of June, state media later confirmed that the funeral rites would instead be held in early July.

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Tehran, Qom and Mashhad to host ceremonies Iranian authorities expect nearly 20 million people to take part in the funeral ceremonies for Khamenei. To accommodate the events, Tehran will observe public holidays on July 4 and 5, while the rest of the country will mark the occasion with a holiday on July 6, according to state media.

In addition to the ceremonies in the capital, tribute events have been scheduled in the religious cities of Qom and Mashhad. A memorial gathering will be held in Qom on July 7, followed by Khamenei's burial at the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad on July 9. Both cities are also expected to declare public holidays.

The observances will extend beyond Iran, with neighbouring Iraq planning special ceremonies on July 8. Prayer gatherings are set to be organised in the Shia holy cities of Najaf and Karbala, reflecting Khamenei's influence across the region.

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Following Khamenei's death, India expressed its condolences through official diplomatic channels. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi and signed the condolence book on behalf of the Government of India.

The funeral was originally scheduled to take place in March but was postponed due to the worsening conflict in the Middle East after the US-Israeli strikes in February that killed Khamenei along with several senior Iranian officials.

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

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