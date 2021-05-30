The Bihar government announced financial aid of ₹1,500 per month to children who lost either of their parents due to Covid-19 under 'Bal Sahayata Yojana' on Sunday.

वैसे बच्चे-बच्चियों जिनके माता पिता दोनो की मृत्यु हो गई, जिनमें कम से कम एक की मृत्यु कोरोना से हुई हो, उनको 'बाल सहायता योजना' अंतर्गत राज्य सरकार द्वारा 18 वर्ष होने तक 1500 रू0 प्रतिमाह दिया जाएगा। (1/2) — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) May 30, 2021

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar added that that orpahned kids, who don't ave any guardian/caretakers, will be looked after in children's home.

He said orphaned girls will be nominated in Kasturba Gandhi Girls Residential School on priority.





(2/2)जिन अनाथ बच्चे-बच्चियों के अभिभावक नहीं हैं, उनकी देखरेख बालगृह में की जाएगी। ऐसे अनाथ बच्चियों का कस्तूरबा गांधी बालिका आवासीय विद्यालय में प्राथमिकता पर नामांकण कराया जाएगा। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) May 30, 2021

Yesterday, Bihar showed a substantial drop in the number of people getting infected by the coronavirus cases.

According to the health department, 1,491 people have tested positive for coronavirus, with this, the caseload has surged to 7.04 lakhs.

In the 24 hours, 48 deaths were recorded. Bihar's fatalities due to coronavirus stand at 5,052.

The number of recovered Cvid-19 patients has juped to 6.78 lakhs and the recovery rate has reached 96.29%, the health bulletin added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics