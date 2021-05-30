Under the 'Bal Sahayata Yojana', Bihar govt will provide financial aid of ₹1,500 per month to children who lost either of their parents due to Covid-19
The Bihar government announced financial aid of ₹1,500 per month to children who lost either of their parents due to Covid-19 under 'Bal Sahayata Yojana' on Sunday.
वैसे बच्चे-बच्चियों जिनके माता पिता दोनो की मृत्यु हो गई, जिनमें कम से कम एक की मृत्यु कोरोना से हुई हो, उनको 'बाल सहायता योजना' अंतर्गत राज्य सरकार द्वारा 18 वर्ष होने तक 1500 रू0 प्रतिमाह दिया जाएगा। (1/2)