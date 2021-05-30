Bihar govt announces 1,500/month to children who lost parents to Covid

Under the 'Bal Sahayata Yojana', Bihar govt will provide financial aid of ₹1,500 per month to children who lost either of their parents due to Covid-19

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Bihar government announced financial aid of ₹1,500 per month to children who lost either of their parents due to Covid-19 under 'Bal Sahayata Yojana' on Sunday.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar added that that orpahned kids, who don't ave any guardian/caretakers, will be looked after in children's home.

He said orphaned girls will be nominated in Kasturba Gandhi Girls Residential School on priority.

Yesterday, Bihar showed a substantial drop in the number of people getting infected by the coronavirus cases.

In the 24 hours, 48 deaths were recorded. Bihar's fatalities due to coronavirus stand at 5,052.

The number of recovered Cvid-19 patients has juped to 6.78 lakhs and the recovery rate has reached 96.29%, the health bulletin added.

